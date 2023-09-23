Photo Credit: Stand With Israel Committee
Pro-Israel rally in New York City shows its support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sept. 21, 2023

Pro-Israel demonstrators gathered in force Thursday, on the eve before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, to show their support for the Jewish State and its elected government.

Pro-Israel rally in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

The rally was organized by “Stand with Israel” and sponsored by the Republican Jewish Coalition, EMET, AFSI, Amcha: Coalition for Jewish Concerns, [former] New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with pro-Israel rally organizers in New York City on Sept. 21, 2023
Advertisement


Prime Minister Netanyahu met with the organizers to express his thanks for their support.

Pro-Israel rally in New York City shows its support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sept. 21, 2023
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Repels Lebanese Attempt to Cross Israel’s Northern Border
Next articleWATCH: Erev Yom Kippur Selichot Ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR