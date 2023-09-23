Photo Credit: Stand With Israel Committee

Pro-Israel demonstrators gathered in force Thursday, on the eve before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, to show their support for the Jewish State and its elected government.

The rally was organized by “Stand with Israel” and sponsored by the Republican Jewish Coalition, EMET, AFSI, Amcha: Coalition for Jewish Concerns, [former] New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with the organizers to express his thanks for their support.