Photo Credit: Basal Awidat / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces thwarted an attempt by Lebanese operatives on Saturday to cross Israel’s northern border.

“Earlier today, IDF soldiers spotted an engineering vehicle’s shovel crossing the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of Mount Dov.

Advertisement





“In response, IDF soldiers used riot dispersal means,” the IDF said in a statement. “The vehicle returned to Lebanese territory.”

During the incident, two gas grenades were reportedly launched from Lebanon toward the area where UNIFIL forces were present.

Hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, have been simmering for months.

This summer, the terrorist organization established more than 30 outposts along Israel’s border with Lebanon, to be used for alerting and observation.

Earlier this year, Hezbollah also erected two tents — one of which has since been dismantled — manned by three to eight Hezbollah terrorists in an area south of the border but north of an Israeli security barrier near Mount Dov, where the border converges with Syria.

The tent is a few hundred meters away from a Hezbollah outpost on the Lebanese side of the border. The encampment is not in proximity to any Israeli communities but is in an area where the Israeli Defense Forces regularly operates to prevent infiltrations.