Photo Credit: Ziskind, KKL-JNF Archive

As the holiday of Shavuot approaches, KKL-JNF is proud to unveil a collection of rare archival photographs capturing the spirit of celebration during the days of the British Mandate. These remarkable images offer a glimpse into the festivities surrounding the Bikkurim celebrations that marked the landscape of Mandatory Palestine in the 1930s and 1940s.

Shavuot holds a special place in the rich tapestry of KKL-JNF’s photo archives. The preserved photographs provide a captivating window into the revival of holiday traditions across the Land of Israel during the formative years of the state, spanning cities, kibbutzim, and towns nationwide.

This unique documentation offers a vivid portrayal of the Shavuot celebrations in Jerusalem, Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, and Kibbutz Sarid during the British Mandate era. Witness the vibrant spectacle of individuals adorned in elaborate costumes, partaking in parades and lively dance circles that animated the streets of these historic locales.