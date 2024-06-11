Photo Credit: Ziskind, KKL-JNF Archive
‘First Fruits Memorial’ Ceremony, Tel Aviv, 1954.

As the holiday of Shavuot approaches, KKL-JNF is proud to unveil a collection of rare archival photographs capturing the spirit of celebration during the days of the British Mandate. These remarkable images offer a glimpse into the festivities surrounding the Bikkurim celebrations that marked the landscape of Mandatory Palestine in the 1930s and 1940s.

Shavuot holds a special place in the rich tapestry of KKL-JNF’s photo archives. The preserved photographs provide a captivating window into the revival of holiday traditions across the Land of Israel during the formative years of the state, spanning cities, kibbutzim, and towns nationwide.

This unique documentation offers a vivid portrayal of the Shavuot celebrations in Jerusalem, Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, and Kibbutz Sarid during the British Mandate era. Witness the vibrant spectacle of individuals adorned in elaborate costumes, partaking in parades and lively dance circles that animated the streets of these historic locales.

Shavuot Celebration at the Spitzer School, Jerusalem, 1940. / Photo Levy, KKL-JNF Archive
Schoolchildren bringing first fruits to KKL-JNF – Shavuot 5744, Jerusalem, 1954. / Avraham Malevsly, KKL-JNF Archive
Negev First Fruits Memorial Ceremony – First Fruits of the Craters Community, Be’er Sheva, 1954. / Avraham Malevsly, KKL-JNF Archive
Negev First Fruits Memorial Ceremony – ‘The Seven Species’ are passing through the city streets, Beer Sheva, 1954. / Avraham Malevsly, KKL-JNF Archive
Negev First Fruits Memorial Ceremony – ‘The Seven Species’ are passing through the city streets, Beer Sheva, 1954.. / Avraham Malevsly, KKL-JNF Archive
Jerusalem Kindergarteners celebrate Shavuot at KKL-JNF’s 40th Anniversary Exhibition, 1942. / Lazar Dinar, KKL-JNF Archive
First Fruits Memorial Ceremony in the Negev, Beer Sheva, 1954. / Avraham Malevsly, KKL-JNF Archive
First Fruits Memorial Ceremony – First Fruits of Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, Tel Aviv, 1954. / Ziskind, KKL-JNF Archive
First Fruits Memorial Ceremony – First Fruits of Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, Tel Aviv, 1954. / Ziskind, KKL-JNF Archive
Bikkurim Celebrations outside the KKL-JNF Building in Jerusalem, 1943. / Photo Ora, KKL-JNF Archive
Bikkurim celebrations – Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, 1945. / Yaakov Rosner, KKL-JNF Archive
Bikkurim Celebration, Kibbutz Sarid, 1938. / Rudi Weissenstein, KKL-JNF Archive
