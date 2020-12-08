Photo Credit: Mossad

It appears that some brave soul in Tehran hung up a banner across a main road in Tehran, with an Israeli flag and the words, “Thank You Mossad” below it. A reference to the accusations that Israel was involved in the killing of General Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Islamic regime’s nuclear bomb program.

Before the Ayatolah takeover, Iran and Israel were friends and allies. Perhaps one day that will happen again.

BREAKING NEWS?

Video from Tehran, Iran tonight Dec 8th

Israel flag is flying in Central Tehran. Sign reads "Thankyou Mossad"

Link : videohttps://t.co/6XQ5wHB6Wc pic.twitter.com/UPRKQkXTgE — The Woke Report???????? (@TheWokeReport) December 7, 2020

Video reportedly from Tehran Pars neighbourhood of #Tehran, #Iran. Someone has hung an #Israel|i flag up and wrote "Thank You Mossad" underneath it. pic.twitter.com/KzpFqeOzcr — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 7, 2020