Photo Credit: Yaakov Hagoel
Tree planting with the Fuld family.

The Fuld family, Ari Fuld’s reserve unit and Yaakov Hagoel, CEO of the World Zionist Organization, planted trees in Ari’s memory at the Oz v’Gaon nature reserve, on Sunday, 7 Tishrei 5783.

