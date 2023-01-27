Photo Credit: Shir Torem/Flash90

People at the Carmelit train station in the northern Israeli city of Haifa wait for the train on January 24, 2023. The train goes up and down the Mount Carmel.

The Carmelit is an underground funicular railway in Haifa, Israel. Construction started in 1956 and ended in 1959. It is the oldest underground transit system in the Middle East, according to Wikipedia.

Wikipedia explains that a funicular is a type of cable railway system that connects points along a railway track laid on a steep slope. The system is characterized by two counterbalanced carriages permanently attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable, which is looped over a pulley at the upper end of the track.