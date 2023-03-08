Photo Credit: Security Footage
City of David Terror Attack Jan. 28, 2023

Nadav Weinberg, the heroic IDF officer who was seriously wounded in the City of David terror attack in January, yet still managed to keep fighting and neutralize the terrorist, was released from the hospital. Ar 13-year-old armed terrorist hid behind a car as some families walked up the road to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, and then opened fire on them. Nadav, who was off-duty at the time, and his father were shot. Despite being shot and seriously wounded, Nadav continued to fight and neutralized the terrorist.

Yesterday, to great applause and cheers, Nadav joined his fellow paratroopers for a swearing-in ceremony at the Kotel.

The terror attack on Jan. 28, 2023:

