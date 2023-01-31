Photo Credit: MDA
MDA emergency medical response team evacuates victim from scene of terror attack.

The condition of the off-duty IDF paratrooper officer who was shot by a 13-year-old terrorist from eastern Jerusalem this past Shabbat in the capital’s City of David neighborhood has worsened.

Watch: 13-Year-Old Arab Terrorist Opens Fire in City of David Terror Attack

Advertisement


The ambushed officer managed to return fire along with others at the scene and neutralize the terrorist despite his serious wounds.

Hebrew-language media reported Tuesday night that the officer, who is listed in serious but stable condition, is now sedated and being maintained on a respirator.

The condition of a second person who was also seriously wounded in the shooting has improved, doctors said.

The public is asked to continue prayers for the swift and complete recovery of Nadav Chaim ben Irit Chaya.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEntire Netanyahu Coalition Signs Knesset Bill to Restore Deri as Minister
Next article2 Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Terror Ramming Attack
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR