The condition of the off-duty IDF paratrooper officer who was shot by a 13-year-old terrorist from eastern Jerusalem this past Shabbat in the capital’s City of David neighborhood has worsened.

The ambushed officer managed to return fire along with others at the scene and neutralize the terrorist despite his serious wounds.

Hebrew-language media reported Tuesday night that the officer, who is listed in serious but stable condition, is now sedated and being maintained on a respirator.

The condition of a second person who was also seriously wounded in the shooting has improved, doctors said.

The public is asked to continue prayers for the swift and complete recovery of Nadav Chaim ben Irit Chaya.