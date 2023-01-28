Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A 13-year-old Arab terrorist, armed with a pistol, opened fire on a group of Jewish men, women and children walking up the main road in the City of David (Shiloah/Silwan), right below the Kotel and the Old City of Jerusalem, on Saturday morning. The terrorist hid behind some cars and when the group walked past him, he opened fire on them.

הפיגוע הבוקר בעיר דוד ממצלמות אבטחה pic.twitter.com/R3NDoRbpTP — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 28, 2023

A father and son were wounded in the attack. The son is an off-duty officer in the paratroopers. He and others immediately returned fire and shot and neutralized the terrorist. The terrorist did not die in the attack and was arrested by police and was treated for his wounds.

פינוי המחבל המתועב בן ה 13 שביצע את הפיגוע בעיר דוד pic.twitter.com/277Jtl3Ee9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 28, 2023

On Saturday morning at 10:42 A.M., United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command center received reports of a terror attack on Ma’alot Ir David Street near the city of David in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic Yisrael Kama, who treated victims at the scene, reported: “A 13-year-old terrorist shot a Jewish man and his son with a handgun before being neutralized. One of them was seriously injured while the other sustained moderate injuries. I provided initial treatment, stabilizing the patients together with additional volunteers until the ambulances arrived. I accompanied the seriously injured patient during transport to the hospital to provide additional care.”

Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was dispatched and treated numerous eyewitnesses for emotional and psychological shock.

Prayers can be said for: Nadav Haim ben Irit Haya and Barak ben Shoshana.