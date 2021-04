Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. April 7, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Holocaust survivors and Israelis at the annual Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2021. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.