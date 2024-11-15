<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZBNSbYRNN-A?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rivki Silver is the co-host of the popular Deep Meaningful Conversations podcast. She is a regular contributor to Family First magazine, and her writing can also be found on many popular Jewish websites. She is an engaging public speaker, and has spoken for high schools, seminaries, and Project Inspire. Rivki holds a degree in music performance, and has performed internationally with orchestras, chamber ensembles, and bands.

In this fascinating interview, Rivki shares her personal story about how she went from growing up as a Protestant in the Midwestern region of the United States to becoming an Orthodox Jewish woman. Her story is authentic and compelling. She gives an honest account of how she became interested in Judaism and went through the conversion process. She also talks candidly about what life is like for her now, being fully observant. We talk about how Rivki’s family reacted to her conversion, as well as how converts and Ba’al Teshuvas can maintain good relationships with their families, even if their families are not observant.

