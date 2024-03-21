Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Israeli security forces thwarted an armed Palestinian Authority terrorist’s attempt to attack the Jewish community of Elazar on Thursday morning in Gush Etzion, a few minutes south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist, armed with a knife, was shot and “neutralized” by security personnel at the entrance gate to the community.

There were no casualties to security forces or civilians.

“Security forces are in place and there is no disruption to traffic,” the Gush Etzion Council said.

The community is located along Highway 60 on the segment known as the Gush Etzion-Jerusalem Highway, and is not far from the towns of Neve Daniel and Efrat.