Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90
IDF forces at the scene of a terror attack near Elazar, Gush Etzion, March 21, 2024.

Israeli security forces thwarted an armed Palestinian Authority terrorist’s attempt to attack the Jewish community of Elazar on Thursday morning in Gush Etzion, a few minutes south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist, armed with a knife, was shot and “neutralized” by security personnel at the entrance gate to the community.

Advertisement


There were no casualties to security forces or civilians.

“Security forces are in place and there is no disruption to traffic,” the Gush Etzion Council said.

The community is located along Highway 60 on the segment known as the Gush Etzion-Jerusalem Highway, and is not far from the towns of Neve Daniel and Efrat.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReinstate Eylon Levy Immediately
Next articlePurim Birds
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR