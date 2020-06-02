Photo Credit: Pixabay

This may sound counter-intuitive, but if you want to make drastic change in your life, you need to admit that you are powerless. Only a power greater than yourself can help you. That power is G-d!

This is a simplified version of the first three steps in the famous 12 Step program to recovery from alcohol and other addictions. This program has been so effective in helping so many recover from addiction, and hopelessness. What is the spiritual secret to recovery and personal transformation?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to Believe In The Power To Believe: The Secret To Personal Transformation.

