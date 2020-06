Photo Credit: Pixabay

Both the streets and the international arena are heating up. Throw on top of that a world-wide pandemic. Is War On the Horizon?

-with guests:

Advertisement



Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net