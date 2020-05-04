Photo Credit: Pixabay

Life, especially now, is full of uncertainties. So much feels like it’s out of our control. To what degree can we be happy in the face of circumstances that include fear, pain and so many unknowns? The choices that we make, especially now, are crucial to determining our joy. How to make choices that turn challenge into opportunity can be learned and is truly empowering.

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn how to Choose Great Expectations in Difficult Times.

Advertisement



We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com