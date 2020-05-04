With loosening restrictions, many non-essential business owners are opening shop. Does the government know something the population doesn’t? Or are we playing Russian Roulette for the sake of a teetering economy?
Advertisement
With loosening restrictions, many non-essential business owners are opening shop. Does the government know something the population doesn’t? Or are we playing Russian Roulette for the sake of a teetering economy?
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/pull-up-a-chair/back-to-normal-pull-up-a-chair-audio/2020/05/04/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: