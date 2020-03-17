Photo Credit: pixabay

The world Corona epidemic is making us all nervous. It’s making us all aware that we only have so much control of our lives and unsure about what tomorrow may bring. It’s also stopping us in our tracks and giving us an opportunity to focus on our priorities and each other. How do we channel our fears and take this challenge to bring out its silver lining?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to make love and care go viral.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com