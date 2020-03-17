Photo Credit: pixabay

PM Netanyahu opened his press conference with orders for a new way of living during this coronavirus outbreak: “We love to embrace. We love to shake hands. We love to kiss…. No more.” On this two hour special show, we talk about the new government guidelines and orders due to the coronavirus outbreak. We explain WHY it is important for every citizen to abide by these new rules, and why people would describe you as a SELFISH person if you don’t abide by them.

*Sweden’s almost insane response to the coronavirus: The infection of their people.

*The spiritual aspect of the illness, and what changes we need to make to overcome this threat and be ready for a better world.

The world Petroleum oil price crash.

*Refugees flooding into the borderless EU and the effect we may soon see there.

*And lastly, the of course Israeli politics, the trial of PM Binyamin Netanyahu which was SUPPOSED to start this week, and has now been postponed.

and of course, MORE on the corona virus.

-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

