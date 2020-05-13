Photo Credit: Pixabay

What spices and essential oils were used in the Temple and Biblical times? Can they help fight the coronavirus?

Tamar Yonah interviews Avraham Sand, author of the book, ‘Mystical Aromatherapy: The Divine Gift of Fragrance.’ Avraham is an Aromatherapist, and runs an online school where he trains aromatherapists worldwide He sells quality organic oils, and tells you why store bought herbs and oils aren’t always very potent or effective. He also gives you a history of the Temple incense, what it was made of, and how it was used in curing people, and with those that have already died! You can visit his website at: www.Avaroma.com