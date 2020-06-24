Photo Credit: Pixabay

With all the rioting and protests going on today, we may be seeing even MORE violence, -but not in America. Take a look across the pond, to northern Africa and the Middle East. Libya, Turkey and Egypt are all embroiled in a power struggle that looks like there could be war. Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Turkish imperialism and interests, claim that Egypt’s military threat is a ‘declaration of war’. Egypt sees a threat to it’s own border with Libya and the Turks, and have threatened a ‘direct’ intervention in Libya if necessary in order to protect its porous border. What will be, and how will it affect us all?

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

