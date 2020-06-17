Photo Credit: Dr.-Mel-Litman

How to ward off the Coronavirus …or suffer less if you DO get it. Tamar Yonah speaks with Dr. Mel Litman about how we can best keep our health, whether it is fighting a virus, the common cold, cancer, diabetes, or other diseases. Through proper nutrition, the right supplements, exercise and enough sleep, Dr. Litman says that we can strengthen our body to the cellular level, which will hopefully keep us safe from most viruses and diseases. He shares with us what we should all be doing to increase our chances that we stay healthy.

You can visit his website at: www.drmellitman.com

NOTE: Always ask your doctor before embarking on any new lifestyle or health changes.