Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Zohar on Behaalotecha the Torah portion describing the Aaron the High Priest ascending to light the Menorah (Lampstand) starts out speaking about the fires of illumination. However, it soon speaks about Noah’s Ark and the concept of judgment related to Yom HaDin (Rosh Hashana), the Jewish New Year. There is an interesting connection and distinction to be made based on what we learn in this Torah portion related to the destructive fires that are burning around the world. Fire can be positive or negative depending on one’s perspective. What is your perspective?