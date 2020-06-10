Photo Credit: Pixabay

Albert Einstein: Was right. Our politics are insane. We have not learned from Moshe Dayan’s inexcusable error and the consequences today. The skills of a General do not lend themselves to diplomacy.

A senior Journalist’s view: Why whatever outcome of the Netanyahu trial, the country loses.

Most Of Our Politicians: Are insincere. In the job for the wrong motives; Greed, Cudos and Perks, not for the improvement of the country and its inhabitants. The proof: Three elections in just over a year and now 36 Ministers and 16 Deputy Ministers. Largest number ever.

The Farce: And cost of two Prime Ministers resulting from disunity.

58 Years: Since the execution of the architect of the Concentration Camps. Hear Tovia Singer’s historic interview with the agent who physically grabbed Adolf Eichmann.

And: Walter’s emotional memories for Jerusalem for 6th.June 1967 Liberation Day.