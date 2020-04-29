Photo Credit: Pixabay

This Shabbat we read the double Torah portion of Acharei Mot and Kedoshim. The first portion deals with instructions for Aaron the High Priest after the death of his sons. He is given instructions for the Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) service and then we have a seeming disconnect when a long list of prohibited sexual relationships are given. Can we find a connection between the High Priest, these prohibited acts, and a command to be holy? Listen in as Rav Yitzchak and William discuss the thread that ties them all together, as we all strive toward holiness.