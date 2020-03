Photo Credit: pixabay

This week Rabbi Yitzchak is joined once again by his wife Leah. They discuss the Torah portion of Ki Tisa and connect some of the themes to the current Coronavirus Pandemic. Not only is there allusions to this virus in the Torah, but a connection is made to the Mishkan, the Half Shekel, the Golden Calf and to the holiday of Purim which we are celebrating today in most of Israel, and in walled cities like Jerusalem on Wednesday.