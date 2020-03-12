Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

What is it like to be under quarantine? A community rabbi writes about his experiences, AND his also testing positive for the corona virus while under quarantine.

Plus, an analysis of the election results, and it isn’t pretty. Israel may have a government with Anti-Israel Arab parties, PM Netanyahu could possibly steal away some politicians from the Blue & White block who would agree to mutiny, and could even go to new elections. Various scenarios are possible.

Also, the lesson of PURIM for today’s generation.

Advertisement



-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net