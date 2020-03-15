Life doesn’t end just because the country is under strict quarantine restrictions. In just means that people that need to be creative to make sure they keep themselves and everyone else safe while complying with all the Coronavirus regulations.

And that includes when getting married.

A wedding was held at Mercaz HaRav today, and the participants filled up the balconies around the wedding, 2 or 3 to a porch, and few people at the Chuppah.

Mazel Tov, truly a wedding to remember.