Photo Credit: TikTok screenshot

Sheep and cows are for sale in Gaza, ahead of the Eid al-Adha sacrifice, with a sheep going for $1000, up from $400 before the war, reports Gaza watcher Imshin, who notes that “Some of these black cows seem to have the same numbers on them as cows stolen from Israel during the October 7 massacre.

Advertisement





In the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of the twelfth and final month of Dhu al-Hijja, and celebrations and observances are generally carried forward to the three following days, known as the Tashreeq days.

So, do religious Muslims steal? You bet. Our friend, Brian of London, shared this video of herds of cows that were paraded through the streets of Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Has this been shared? Palestinians from Gaza even stole cows from Kibbutzes after slaughtering the residents. This video is from Gaza on 7/10. Cows are from Kfar Aza. https://t.co/B2OySMyyx2 pic.twitter.com/UtG0Zeu8Yt — Dr Brian of London ?? (@brianoflondon) November 6, 2023

They took sheep, too.