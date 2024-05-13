Israeli PM Netanyahu addressed UN General Assembly on Oct 1, 2013 quoting the prophet Amos (9:14-15):

“In our time the Biblical prophecies are being realized. As the prophet Amos said, They shall rebuild ruined cities and inhabit them. They shall plant vineyards and drink their wine. They shall till gardens and eat their fruit. And I will plant them upon their soil never to be uprooted again. ,ושבתי את שבות עמי ישראל ,ובנו ערים נשמות ויישבו ,ונטעו כרמים ושתו את יינם ,ועשו גינות ואכלו את פרים .ונטעתים על אדמתם ולא ינטשו עוד Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Israel have come home never to be uprooted again.”

Dov Shurin integrates PM Netanyahu’s address with the melody that Dov Shurin composed to the prophecies of Amos the Prophet.

Make sure to catch the last statement Netanyahu makes in the video.

