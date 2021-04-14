<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYHj73Hnghk?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli Independence Day greetings:

“I join Israel’s many friends around the world in celebrating Israel’s 73rd Independence Day.

On this birthday of our national freedom, we can take immense pride in Israel’s enormous successes. And this has undoubtedly been true over the past year. Today, Israel is leading the world in vaccinating our people against corona and we are defeating the pandemic.

This Independence Day, Israelis will once again be celebrating together with family and friends. Many restrictions that we were compelled to impose last year have been lifted. Life is returning to normal. The economy is growing again. Restaurants and cafes are open for business. Schools are up and running. Culture and sports events are back.

My friends,

our success is the world’s success, for Israel is an example to all countries that, through mass vaccinations, there is a way out of this terrible pandemic.

But there is still more good news. Since the last Independence Day, Israel has forged four new peace agreements with Arab countries: with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. We are building a better future for the Middle East in which the fruits of trade and cooperation will bring countless tangible benefits to all our peoples.

And this is already happening. I have no doubt that additional Arab and Muslim countries will join the ever-growing circle of peace.

For all these reasons, and for much more, we can unite in celebrating Israel’s many achievements.

חג עצמאות שמח!

Happy Independence Day, Israel”.