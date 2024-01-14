Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
IDF Chief of Staff LTC Herzi Halevi at a situational assessment held in Khirbat Ikhza'a in Gaza, the site from which Hamas launched its invasion and massacre in nearby Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th.

Marking 100 days since October 7th, War Cabinet Minster Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz, Cantor Netanel Hershtik and the Maccabeats join in prayer for the IDF. Watch now.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Eliminates Terrorist Infiltrators from Lebanon on Mount Dov
Next articleIsrael Reveals Major Hamas Terror Operation in Europe
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR