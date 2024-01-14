Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Terrorist weapons retrieved from dead terrorists following the shootout after their infiltration to Mount Dov from Lebanon. Jan. 14, 2024

Israel Defense Forces eliminated three terrorists in the wee hours of Sunday morning after they infiltrated through the security fence into Israeli territory on Mount Dov.

“Overnight, IDF soldiers who were on patrol in the Mount Dov area encountered three terrorists who had infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers, and a short while after, the soldiers killed the terrorists,” the IDF said in a statement.

Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in the ensuing shootout with the terrorists. Two IDF soldiers were seriously wounded; the others sustained less serious injuries. All were airlifted to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center following the battle.

The Al-Qassam military wing of Hamas in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the infiltration and attack.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

