Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces eliminated three terrorists in the wee hours of Sunday morning after they infiltrated through the security fence into Israeli territory on Mount Dov.

“Overnight, IDF soldiers who were on patrol in the Mount Dov area encountered three terrorists who had infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers, and a short while after, the soldiers killed the terrorists,” the IDF said in a statement.

Advertisement





Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in the ensuing shootout with the terrorists. Two IDF soldiers were seriously wounded; the others sustained less serious injuries. All were airlifted to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center following the battle.

The Al-Qassam military wing of Hamas in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the infiltration and attack.