For the final, “locked down” seventh (and eighth) day/s of Pesach, a hugely talented actress presents a more persuasive way of getting people to put on their masks. Enjoy!

Advertisement



Abby Goldfarb stars in the video, “Maskmaker, Maskmaker”. She’s a professional actress, singer, and improviser based in New York City – a native New Yorker, in fact, born and raised in the West Village. Abby is a graduate of Emerson College’s BFA Musical Theatre Program (2013). Among her credits are Off-Broadway performances in Fiddler on the Roof and Milk and Honey.

Here are the lyrics for the song she performs.

“Matchmaker” (Fiddler On The Roof) parody in the time of Coronavirus

LYRICS:

Maskmaker maskmaker

make me a mask

Any design

Please sew it fast

Maskermaker, maskmaker

It’s the new look

If only that’s all it took

Maskmaker, maskmaker

Cotton is fine

Just cover my face

It’s finally come time

To wear them on walks, to the store, while you drive

We don’t need N95’s

We all should

Still keep our distance

Though this mask will cover a cough

For me, well, it’s not about me

But if you are asking, I’ll try to stay tough

Maskmaker, Maskmaker

Make me a mask

Amazon’s out

Etsy’s a task

It’s been a month since we’ve married our phones

So sew me a mask

Of my own…

Since when have you ever worn a mask, CHarona? I thought you preferred sunglasses?

AND YOU have ten thousand different headbands…

Well, why not? We only have one head, why shouldn’t I want to make it look as cool as I can?

Because fashion is not important right now. So whatever the maskmaker makes you, you’ll wear it! Right? Of course, right.

Covid, oh Covid

Have I made a mask for you!

Its stretchy, it’s soft

Okay it stinks of glue

But it’s a fine size, a bright hue, true? True.

I know it might be smelly

And even if it’s hot

Put it on you STAT

Cover up your snot

CHarona, I found it!

Now you get to go outside

It’s spandex, it’s cute

Okay, no, that’s a lie

But it’s a fine mask, a bit tight, right? Right.

And no you can’t reuse it

You’ll need a new one every night

It’s only temporary

So let’s not fight.

Now let’s cover up your face

It is not a very hard task

With no touching, no parties, no steady employment

Be glad you got a MASK!

Maskmaker, maskmaker

You know that I, don’t like the outside

So please, take your time

Up to this minute

I thought that I could

Go maskless and still be good

It’s clear now

We will be covered

Unless we stay safe inside

It’s not that we were against them

It’s just that we hadn’t tried!

Maskmaker, maskmaker

We will pull through

What did you say?

I can’t hear you

It’s cause I’m wearing

My mask now, you fools

So,

Go get a shirt

Fold it two times

This line is here

So that it rhymes

I’ve made my own mask, and it looks fine!?