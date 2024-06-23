Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
Hassan Nasrallah releases threatening video, June 23, 2024.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appears to be under increasing pressure, with Israeli leaders promising him a return to the stone age any time soon, and so, overnight Sunday, he released another threatening video, with English and Hebrew subtitles, displaying a series of targets in Israel’s center as well as the north. Each target is accompanied by latitude and longitude numbers.

Advertisement


The video includes snippets of Nasrallah’s latest speech in which he warns Israel that Hezbollah would fight with no restraints if war is imposed on Lebanon.

It’s always a chicken and egg thing with Nasrallah.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDaf Yomi
Next articleIDF Soldier Malkia Gross KIA in Gaza
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.