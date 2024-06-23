Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appears to be under increasing pressure, with Israeli leaders promising him a return to the stone age any time soon, and so, overnight Sunday, he released another threatening video, with English and Hebrew subtitles, displaying a series of targets in Israel’s center as well as the north. Each target is accompanied by latitude and longitude numbers.

بعد نشر الفيديو المنسوب للإعلام الحربي في “حزب الله” ⭕️#لمن_يهمه_الأمر… והמבין יבין#إعلام_العدو وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية: נסראללה בלחץ | חיזבאללה פרסם במהלך הלילה סרטון איום נוסף ובו שורת מטרות, גם במרכז הארץ. pic.twitter.com/0Zyo3E9JWK — صــ ـدى الـمـقـ ـاومـ ـة (@SMqwama) June 23, 2024

The video includes snippets of Nasrallah’s latest speech in which he warns Israel that Hezbollah would fight with no restraints if war is imposed on Lebanon.

It’s always a chicken and egg thing with Nasrallah.

