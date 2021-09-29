<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cw91yrKuQec?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

For many years it was the custom of Rabbi Dr. Moshe Dovid Tendler, famed posek, professor, and son-in-law of the great Rabbi Moshe Feinstein to perform the commandment of “Mora Mikdash” – showing reverence to God at the place of the Holy Temple, by ascending the Temple Mount in strict accordance with halacha – Jewish law.

The Rabbi ascends the Mount every time he is in the land of Israel.

Advertisement



The visit in this video was taken on the 23rd of Tevet, 5769 – January 19th, 2009.