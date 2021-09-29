For many years it was the custom of Rabbi Dr. Moshe Dovid Tendler, famed posek, professor, and son-in-law of the great Rabbi Moshe Feinstein to perform the commandment of “Mora Mikdash” – showing reverence to God at the place of the Holy Temple, by ascending the Temple Mount in strict accordance with halacha – Jewish law.
The Rabbi ascends the Mount every time he is in the land of Israel.
The visit in this video was taken on the 23rd of Tevet, 5769 – January 19th, 2009.
