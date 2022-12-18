Recorded coverage from the BBC’s RE:Think religion and ethics festival, where Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks and atheist scientist Richard Dawkins debate the relationship between science and religion.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Forgotten Friendship: Israel and the Soviet Bloc: Part IV: A Complicated Relationship 
Next articleWhere Am I: The Revolt
Video of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR