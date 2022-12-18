<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Ad3rVRdgbI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Recorded coverage from the BBC’s RE:Think religion and ethics festival, where Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks and atheist scientist Richard Dawkins debate the relationship between science and religion.