Recorded coverage from the BBC’s RE:Think religion and ethics festival, where Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks and atheist scientist Richard Dawkins debate the relationship between science and religion.
Advertisement
Recorded coverage from the BBC’s RE:Think religion and ethics festival, where Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks and atheist scientist Richard Dawkins debate the relationship between science and religion.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/video-picks/rabbi-sacks-debates-richard-dawkins-and-obviously-wins/2022/12/18/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: