Photo Credit: United Hatzalah / YouTube screen grab

United Hatzalah founder and President Eli Beer demonstrates the alarming reality of just how hot cars can become by cooking schnitzel in a parked vehicle.

Through this experiment, Beer vividly illustrates the dangers of leaving children unattended in hot cars during the scorching heat of summers in Israel and other locations.

“The video serves as a powerful reminder of the life-threatening consequences that can result from negligence with regard to leaving children in cars,” UH said in a statement.

Remember: Never leave a child alone in a car, not even for a second.