The morning prayers and Birkat HaCohanim (priestly blessing) at the Kotel on Sunday, Chol HaMoed Pesach.

Normally, the Kotel Plaza is overflowing with thousands of Cohanim blessing the people on Passover, but with the Coronavirus restrictions shutting down all minyanim in the country, the Kotel minyan (quorum) was permitted to run a minyan with 10 people.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is a Cohen, participated in the Kotel prayer.