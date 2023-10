Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Tens of thousands of Jews attended Monday morning’s Birkat Ha’Cohanim – the priestly blessing – at the Western Wall.

Advertisement





Due to the high demand and the public’s desire to participate in the traditional ceremony, this year the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is holding two Birkat Kohanim services. The first was today, Monday, and the second will be held on Wednesday, Tishrei 19, 5784, October 4, 2023.