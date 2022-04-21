Photo Credit: CNN Screenshot / Twitter
Naftali Bennett confronts CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

PM Naftali Bennett did a good job fighting the blatant “that’s a fact” lies spewed by Christiane Amanpour on CNN against Israel.

There was more Bennett could have said, but in between Amanpour constant interruptions, Bennett got in a few truths.

