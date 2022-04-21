Photo Credit: CNN Screenshot / Twitter

PM Naftali Bennett did a good job fighting the blatant “that’s a fact” lies spewed by Christiane Amanpour on CNN against Israel.

There was more Bennett could have said, but in between Amanpour constant interruptions, Bennett got in a few truths.

Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, commander of Israeli troops in the West Bank, told the @nytimes in February he was concerned about what he called “settler terrorism” – I put that @IsraeliPM @naftalibennett. Hear his response. pic.twitter.com/ppRJxwPmTO — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 20, 2022

