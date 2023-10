Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Our friend Ezri ToBe posted two wonderfully cheerful videos this morning, both with the same theme: the miluimnikim (IDF reservists) are rushing to the Gaza border to turn things around. With God’s help, let this tortured nation rise above the clouds of funk and be hopeful and happy again.

Ezri also posted this cheerful item:

And Amar Assadi provided this most cheerful video of the day: