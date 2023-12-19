Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS
"Enough to Anti Semitism" – Yoseph Haddad, director of "BeYachad -- Aravim Zeh la-Zeh", speaks at a rally near The National Institutions Building in Jerusalem.

“I was caught by the alarms in Tel Aviv, I took out a camera to shoot an informational video, but in the end a video came out that was a little different from what I had planned… There is no one like the people of Israel,” writes Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad in a post on X featuring a video that is simply a day brightener.

Yes, we have come to the point that even a video filmed on a cell phone in a bomb shelter during a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza can be a day brightener. Enjoy.

Advertisement


Yoseph Haddad, who speaks around the world about Israel and relations between Arabs and Jews, is the founder and director of the “BeYachad — Aravim Zeh la-Zeh” organization.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleShurat HaDin Exposes UNICEF’s Motto: For Every Child, Except in Israel
Next articleIDF ‘Shaldag’ Special Forces Operating Inside Hamas Tunnels
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR