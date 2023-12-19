Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

“I was caught by the alarms in Tel Aviv, I took out a camera to shoot an informational video, but in the end a video came out that was a little different from what I had planned… There is no one like the people of Israel,” writes Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad in a post on X featuring a video that is simply a day brightener.

Yes, we have come to the point that even a video filmed on a cell phone in a bomb shelter during a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza can be a day brightener. Enjoy.

תפסו אותי האזעקות בתל אביב, הוצאתי מצלמה לצלם סרטון הסברה אבל בסוף יצא סרטון קצת אחר ממה שתיכננתי… אין על עם ישראל??? pic.twitter.com/ohoqt7n6DS — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 19, 2023

Yoseph Haddad, who speaks around the world about Israel and relations between Arabs and Jews, is the founder and director of the “BeYachad — Aravim Zeh la-Zeh” organization.