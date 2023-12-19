Photo Credit: IDF

After locating hundreds of tunnels and destroying many of them using various techniques, the IDF’s ‘Shaldag’ Special Forces Unit is operating within the Hamas terrorist organization subterranean tunnel network.

Combat in underground tunnels is a complex form of warfare, involving the discovery of combat facilities and terrorist command centers.

Underground warfare is a combat strategy used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops have uncovered about 1,500 tunnel shafts and underground passages belonging to Hamas.

Most of the subterranean structures have been found beneath schools, hospitals, mosques, United Nations facilities and civilian institutions.

“Hamas uses the civilian population as a human shield, a fact that becomes evident in the locations of these underground facilities in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF noted.

Earlier this week, Israel released for publication the news of a huge Gaza tunnel that stretched four kilometers (2.5) at a depth of 50 meters (164) feet, with a tunnel entrance appearing just 400 meters (a quarter mile) from the Erez Crossing with Israel.

“Inside the tunnels, we found many weapons. The tunnel did not cross into Israeli territory and was dug near the Erez Crossing, a place that enabled thousands of Palestinians to cross for employment and urgent medical treatment,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

“On October 7th, Hamas chose to attack and massacre … at this crossing that was a symbol of hope for Palestinians. This was Hamas’s choice.”

The Erez Crossing is now closed.