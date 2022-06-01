<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KXyqs2v8hco?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

You simple can’t plant a shovel anywhere in Israel without uncovering some ancient Jewish artifact or site, and that’s ten time more true when it comes to Jerusalem.

Excavation and construction work is currently being undertaken at the Kotel (Western Wall) plaza, as they build an elevator to provide easier access from the upper Old City area to the holy site.

Archaeologists discovered steps and an archway while digging the foundations for the elevator. The steps led down to a kosher Mikveh (ritual bath) from the Second Temple period.

The site will be preserved, and visitors taking the elevator will be able to see the ancient Jewish mikveh. The archaeologist in the video mentioned they also found a Mikveh from the First Temple period, and that will also be made visible to visitors.