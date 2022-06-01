You simple can’t plant a shovel anywhere in Israel without uncovering some ancient Jewish artifact or site, and that’s ten time more true when it comes to Jerusalem.

Excavation and construction work is currently being undertaken at the Kotel (Western Wall) plaza, as they build an elevator to provide easier access from the upper Old City area to the holy site.

Advertisement

Archaeologists discovered steps and an archway while digging the foundations for the elevator. The steps led down to a kosher Mikveh (ritual bath) from the Second Temple period.

The site will be preserved, and visitors taking the elevator will be able to see the ancient Jewish mikveh. The archaeologist in the video mentioned they also found a Mikveh from the First Temple period, and that will also be made visible to visitors.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNever Forget! Never Again! Words to Remember
Next articleIsrael Sees 600% Increase in Applications for Firearm Licenses Following Wave of Terrorism
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...