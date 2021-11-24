Photo Credit: Mati Amar/TPS

The Israel Police has completed the investigation of four suspects in the launching of fireworks at Israeli homes in the Old City of Jerusalem earlier this month, and a prosecutor’s statement was filed against them on Tuesday in preparation for the filing of an indictment.

On the evening of November 5, the four suspects fired fireworks directly at homes in the Old City of Jerusalem and immediately fled the scene. No one was injured in the attack.

The police seized the fireworks hive used in the attack, and rapid investigative actions led to the locating of the suspects in the act, an adult and three minors living in eastern Jerusalem. They were arrested by the police and taken for questioning, and their detention was been extended in court.

Police investigators have recently completed the investigation and collection of evidence and findings against the suspects.

At a hearing held Tuesday, a prosecutor’s statement was submitted by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office regarding the intention to file an indictment against them, and their detention was extended for another four days until Friday.

The Israel Police “will continue to work resolutely to prosecute lawbreakers and violators and to maintain public peace and security,” it stated.

Israeli homes and other targets are attacked on a regular basis in Jerusalem and its environs.