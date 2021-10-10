Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

According to the latest statistics released by Israel’s Ministry of Health, 90% of all people under 50 who are considered to be in serious condition due to Coronavirus were never vaccinated. That is, out of a total of 102 people in that age group who are seriously ill from Covid, 92 are unvaccinated.

56 of these patients are between the ages of 40 – 49.

23 of these patients are between the ages of 30 – 39.

Out of 448 patients listed as in serious condition over all age groups, 336 are unvaccinated.

A total of 647 people are currently hospitalized due to the Coronavirus.

Four Corona patients died today, three of whom were unvaccinated.

The most recently reported rate of positive Covid test results is 2.2%. This is out of 44,000 tests conducted since midnight last night. The figure is slightly higher than the rate has been in recent days.