America’s elderly are at very high risk for neglect, illness, plain ordinary loneliness and actual hunger according to nearly every social service agency desperately beating the bushes for assistance since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. A few have organized volunteer programs through community-based worship groups and some created more formalized services, but nearly all were formed by adults with at least some formalized training.

Enter sixteen-year-old American Jewish student Jonah Liss, who is also on a mission — to protect America’s Jewish communities against COVID-19.

The young Detroit entrepreneur has started a platform, Mediumize www.mediumize.com, which engages those within low-risk groups to run essential errands (and other things) for the elderly, and also for other immunocompromised populations.

Since March 13, the initiative has helped “hundreds of Jewish families,” he told JewishPress.com in an email interview.

“Many people want to help others in times of crisis, they just do not always know where to start,” Liss said.

“In essence, that is why Mediumize was created – to give people the opportunity to help each other. Our platform acts as the medium between two parties; two parties that existed long before Mediumize was conceptualized.”

The program serves a total of 44 cities at this point, but Liss says it “has the potential to make a large difference in the fight against COVID-19” by reaching out across the United States.

“Our platform can support many more requests and more volunteers,” he said.

The group recently partnered with the “Covid Connections” nonprofit organization to increase the use delivery services in 10 California cities. In addition, the organization also partnered with food companies such as “Savorfull” to provide support to health care workers as well.

For more information about the organization, text or give Liss a call at 1-248-880-7810, or send him an email at jonah@mediumize.com .