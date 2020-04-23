Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
An Arab from eastern Jerusalem was arrested by the capital’s police on Wednesday evening shortly after he is suspected of having thrown a firebomb into the city hall.
The firebomb exploded in a ground floor office, a computer room, and caused extensive damage, but no one was injured in the attack.
Advertisement
The arson suspect is reportedly a hawker in his 40s who was fined by the city after selling protective masks without a permit.
Terrorism has been ruled out.
Advertisement