Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
Free-range chickens in Itamar, Samaria, April 9, 2012.

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry announced Wednesday that avian flu (bird flu) has been discovered in a turkey coop in a kibbutz in northern Israel.

The disease was discovered while the poultry was in a local slaughterhouse.

Advertisement

The meat was held there once officials discovered the avian flu, and not sold to stores.

A quarantine was imposed on the slaughterhouse and all poultry coops within 10 kilometers of the infected coop, located in Kibbutz Shluchot in Emek Ha’Mayanot.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Next articleJerusalem Bombing Victim Aryeh Schupak, 16, Laid to Rest
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR