Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
Israel’s Agriculture Ministry announced Wednesday that avian flu (bird flu) has been discovered in a turkey coop in a kibbutz in northern Israel.
The disease was discovered while the poultry was in a local slaughterhouse.
Advertisement
The meat was held there once officials discovered the avian flu, and not sold to stores.
A quarantine was imposed on the slaughterhouse and all poultry coops within 10 kilometers of the infected coop, located in Kibbutz Shluchot in Emek Ha’Mayanot.
Advertisement