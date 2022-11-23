Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry announced Wednesday that avian flu (bird flu) has been discovered in a turkey coop in a kibbutz in northern Israel.

The disease was discovered while the poultry was in a local slaughterhouse.

The meat was held there once officials discovered the avian flu, and not sold to stores.

A quarantine was imposed on the slaughterhouse and all poultry coops within 10 kilometers of the infected coop, located in Kibbutz Shluchot in Emek Ha’Mayanot.