The brother of one of the two Arab terrorists who killed two police officers and wounded six other people is himself a cop.

A police investigator at a precinct in Kfar Saba, the terrorist’s brother is said to be “an excellent police officer, who was in shock after the attack,” according to Israel Police.

Although he did not come to work the day after the attack, the officer is not expected to resign.

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Hadera Attack, 2nd Without Intelligence Warning

Ayman and Ibrahim Akbar, two cousins from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al Fahm, were both supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization, which claimed responsibility for Sunday night’s attack in Hadera.

Two 19-year-old Border Guard Police officers were killed and six people were wounded, including three police officers, during the attack.

Both terrorists were shot and killed by two undercover police officers who were dining at a nearby restaurant at the time of the attack.